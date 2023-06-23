Town Crier: Week of June 23

Broadway Actor in Laguna Beach for One Night Only

If you missed No Square Theatre’s night of conversation with Broadway luminary in April, you might have also missed it when Laguna’s new favorite costume designer Gregg Barnes, just took home another Tony. Don’t miss the next guest of our Wisdom of the Master’s program, Jared Gertner, a lead actor phenom, on July 10 at No Square Theatre’s Legion Hall.

Enjoy this engaging discussion with Elder Cunningham from The Book of Mormon, William Barfee in the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Warren in the premier of Ordinary Days. Participants can sip wine and learn about the experience of premiering on Broadway and touring London from an actor who will teach a master class on how to do what he does, focusing primarily on connecting to performance material, developing a character, and telling a story through song.

“While working on the performer’s craft may be the obvious benefit of this master class, the general theatre lover will find a huge benefit in the discovery of human connection and what it means to truly be present and live in the moment. You can be a participant, and for this, we have very limited seating or an observer,” artistic director Ella Wyatt said.

The fourth in the Wisdom of the Master calendar, No Square Theatre offers Laguna Beach an intimate series of conversations with Theater Luminaries in a small audience, conversational setting. Tickets are available at www.nosquare.org.

Village Laguna to Host Sensible Laguna Founders at General Meeting

Village Laguna invites the public to its general meeting on Zoom on June 26 at 7 p.m., featuring a presentation about the school district’s expansion plans by Sensible Laguna founders Steve McIntosh, Gary Kasik and Steve Brown.

Sensible Laguna.org was created by three neighbors drawn together by a need for common sense, accurate, honest data and ideas to counter the immense $150 million Laguna Beach School District Facilities plan at the high school. They have spent countless hours researching, collecting data, and developing a plan to present to the school board and city council.

The meeting link is available at VillageLaguna.org, or by emailing [email protected]

Musical trio, Big Treble, Presents Free Bastille Day Concert at the Susi Q

“From Bizet to French Cabaret,” a free concert by musical trio Big Treble, debuts on Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. at the Susi Q. The show celebrates all things French just ahead of Bastille Day with an hour of popular vocal and instrumental French music and Paris-inspired hits by American composers.

The Big Treble trio consists of vocalists Lisa Morrice, Samantha Morrice, and composer/pianist Jeffrey Briar. Stand-out songs from the show include arias from Bizet’s “Carmen,” Edith Piaf’s immortal “La Vie en Rose,” Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris,” and Debussy’s stunning “Clair de Lune.” The musical treat/show is part of a ‘Summer at the Susi Q’ concert series that includes ‘Jazz on a Summer’s Night’ on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. featuring the Laguna Beach Community JaZz Band,” said Jo Ann Ekblad, Susi Q’s program and communications director. “We’re delighted to feature Big Treble.” Registration can be done by calling (949) 715-8105 or visiting www.thesusiq.org.

Popular Pet Parade and Chili Cook-Off Returns Tomorrow

The Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (LRE/CAF) will bring back the popular Pet Parade and Chili Cook-off after a three-year hiatus on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outdoors at the Neighborhood Congregational Church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive. First presented in 1997, this fundraiser’s primary beneficiaries are the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and the Bluebell Cat Foundation.

Chili booths will offer samples of gourmand chili for tasting and judging by Rosemary’ Rosie’ Taylor, the well-known 54th World Chili Cook-off Champion. The Laguna Beach Police are hosting one of the chili booths, and Cooper, their Black Labrador comfort service officer, will be there to pose for photos. There is still room for more chefs to participate. Those interested can contact Suzanne Taylor at (949) 303-8346 to register.

All animal lovers are invited to come with their pets and compete in the Pet Parade categories of Most Handsome Male, Prettiest Female, Best Costume, Cutest Baby (one year or less), Most Gorgeous Senior (10 years+) or Happiest Rescue. All pets must be leashed or caged, and adults must accompany children.

There will be rescue groups with potential adoption pets in attendance, games for children, a caravan of decorated golf carts, and local vendors with giveaways, beverages and popcorn for sale. The Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund is a 501C3 public benefit corporation formed in 2004 by a caring group of volunteer REALTORS and Affiliated Business Partners to help our community. More than $1.3 million has been distributed over the years to local nonprofits and individuals in need.

Sponsorships are welcomed, and more information is available at www.LRE-CAF.com.

Baugh to Speak at Greater Laguna Beach GOP Member’s Meeting

The GLBGOP’s Members’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 28, at Mozambique Restaurant. The event will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour in the Shebeen Bar. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Boma Room, with the speakers starting at 6:15 p.m. Attendees can enjoy Mozambique’s wonderful food and beverages. Scott Baugh, Candidate for CA 47th Congressional District, will be speaking. Pat Bates will also join the group to discuss the battle against fentanyl and proposed ballot measures. Participants can RSVP at www.glbgop.com/upcomingevents.

Summer Community Fundraiser Concert Series starts June 24

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women’s group (ECW) is planning a series of community fundraiser concerts and events this summer on their ocean-view terrace. Opening the series on Saturday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m. is beloved local musician Gary “Shap” Shapiro. Following that, Shauna McFadden and Bob Gunn will present Broadway Cabaret on July 22. The Black Orchid Duo with Ed Krajec and special guest Danny Beissel will round out the concerts on Aug. 19. Dinner boxes from GG’s Bistro and Noonerz are available by preorder. For complete information and to buy tickets, go to www.ecwstmaryslb.org/upcomingevents. Also planned is a wine-tasting event on Sept. 9 with local sommelier George Zoumer of SommLaguna. Tickets for this event will go on sale in August. The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Community Clinic, Friendship Shelter, Sally’s Fund, the Susi Q Community Center and others.

Compost Connoisseur Jon Reed Tours Laguna Beach Whole Foods Store

The public is invited to visit with plastics-alternative pioneer Jon Reed as he tours Laguna Beach’s Whole Foods Store on 283 Broadway St on Sunday, June 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. to showcase his line of compostable kitchen bags and cling wrap. Reed’s start-up Compostic aims to reduce kitchen usage of plastic with a product that can be directly added to compost piles.

Bluebelt’s Photo Contest Submissions Close on July 7

Less than two weeks are left to enter the 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest with your best shot of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) established by the City and State in 2012. Entries for the Bluebelt’s Photo Contest ends July 7 to win cash prizes for images on, over and under the sea in Laguna’s MPAs. Contest rules and guidelines are available at https://contest.lagunabluebelt.org/

“A number of Bluebelt Winning Photographers have gone on to create professional careers after winning in the prestigious contest. Patsee Ober, Rich German and Julianne Steers winning photos have been featured in major exhibits and continue to provide scientific evidence to regulatory agencies of the size and abundance of sea life recovering in Laguna following ten years of protection,” Anne Girtz, Laguna Bluebelt photo contest organizer said.

This year’s awards include $500 for first-place professional winners and $400 for amateur first place. Other winners can receive cash prizes as well.

Contest judges include internationally acclaimed National Geographic and TIME Magazine Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, Laguna’s Rich German and Global Marine Scientist Julianne Steers.

Laguna Art Museum Programs

June 25 at 2 p.m. – Exhibition Walk-Through: Kleitsch

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern for an illuminating walk-through of the museum’s newest exhibition, Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and at Home in Old Laguna. Gain insight into the curatorial process and explore the works on view, discovering the artistic journey of Joseph Kleitsch.

June 29 at 10 a.m. – Laguna Beach History & Birthday

Join the museum in celebrating Laguna Beach’s 96th birthday with a lecture on the city’s history presented by Eric Jessen. Advance tickets are recommended.

July 8 at 11 a.m. – Jean Stern Presents: The Art & Life of Joseph Kleitsch

In this lecture, art historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will discuss the art and life of Joseph Kleitsch in conjunction with the museum’s newest exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna. Advance tickets are recommended. More information about all LAM events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org/events.

Upcoming Hazard Mitigation Forums

The City has started updating its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan helps public safety officials and city staff, elected officials and members of the public understand the threats from natural and human-caused hazards in our community and recommends specific actions to proactively decrease these threats before disasters occur. City staff are seeking input from the community on hazard risks and areas of concern. Residents are invited to attend an open forum on June 28 from noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. in council chambers and to complete an online survey here.