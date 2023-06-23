Street Beat: June 15 to June 21

June 15

Indecent exposure, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Krystal Dawson Gillebaard, 24, of Rancho Santa Margarita was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, obstructing a police officer and alcohol-related disorderly conduct. She was held on $1,000 bail.

Indecent exposure, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Nathan Reed Hunt, 24, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, obstructing a police officer and alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Jeffrey Michael Little, 29, of Westminster was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct while under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $500 bail.

June 16

DUI. A 29-year-old Santa Ana woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

June 17

DUI. Jonathan Russell Tringale, 37, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol content. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI, driving without a license. Alan Molohua, 20, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license, drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 blood alcohol content. He was held on a $5,500 bail.

DUI. Daniel David Pena, 21, of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 blood alcohol content. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Daniel David Cuevas, 36, of Hawaiian Gardens was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI, hit and run. Melissa Ann Hawkins, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested on suspicion of failing or refusing to provide blood or saliva, a felony hit and run resulting in death or injury and drunk driving causing bodily injury. She was held on a $150,000 bail.

June 18

Bench warrant. Marc Frank Zavala, 49, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Battery. Mark Robert Harrell, 60, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI, driving on a suspended license. Uriel Cresenciodejesus, 18, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and drunk driving. He was held without bail.

Under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance. Raksmey Ou, 32, of Barstow was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance. He was held on a $500 bail.

June 19

Possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Matthew John Aaron Fernandez, 39, of Rancho Santa Margarita was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 36-year-old Aliso Viejo woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Under the influence of controlled substance. Amber Kristen Castillo, 45, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was held without bail.

June 20

Trespassing. Luis Enrique Yebra, 61, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held without bail.

Battery. Suhel Ayad Drebi, 57, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of battery on an ex-spouse, date, spouse etc. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

June 21

Trespassing. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 67, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held on a $500 bail

Bench warrant. Charles William Weddle, 51, of Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding bench warrants. He was held on a $2,600 bail.