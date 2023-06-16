Town Crier: Week of June 9 to 16

American Legion Auxiliary Honor Husband and Wife Dual Members

American Legion Auxiliary president Beth Johnsen recently presented Dual Member pins to spouses Eve Loftsgaard and Richard Moore. Both are members of American Legion Post 222 and Auxiliary Unit 222. Richard became an Auxiliary member after the membership eligibility had been extended to include male spouses of female veterans.

Popular Pet Parade and Chili Cook-Off Returns June 24

The Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund (LRE/CAF) will bring back the popular Pet Parade and Chili Cook-off after a three-year hiatus on Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outdoors at the Neighborhood Congregational Church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive. First presented in 1997, this fundraiser’s primary beneficiaries are the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and the Bluebell Cat Foundation.

Chili booths will offer samples of gourmand chili for tasting and judging by Rosemary’ Rosie’ Taylor, the well-known 54th World Chili Cook-off Champion. The Laguna Beach Police are hosting one of the chili booths, and Cooper, their Black Labrador comfort service officer, will be there to pose for photos. There is still room for more chefs to participate. Those interested can contact Suzanne Taylor at (949) 303-8346 to register.

All animal lovers are invited to come with their pets and compete in the Pet Parade categories of Most Handsome Male, Prettiest Female, Best Costume, Cutest Baby (one year or less), Most Gorgeous Senior (10 years+) or Happiest Rescue. All pets must be leashed or caged, and adults must accompany children.

There will be rescue groups with potential adoption pets in attendance, games for children, a caravan of decorated golf carts, and local vendors with giveaways, beverages and popcorn for sale. The Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund is a 501C3 public benefit corporation formed in 2004 by a caring group of volunteer REALTORS and Affiliated Business Partners to help our community. More than $1.3 million has been distributed over the years to local nonprofits and individuals in need.

Sponsorships are welcomed, and more information is available on our website www.LRE-CAF.com.

Laguna JaZz Band to open the Fête de la Musique

The Laguna JaZz Band, a subgroup of the Laguna Community Concert Band, performs its cool jazz and big band favorites this Saturday, June 18, for the 16th annual Fête de la Musique.

At 11 a.m., The Laguna JazZ Band kicks off at the cobblestones on Main Beach with vocalist and Laguna Beach local Ginger Hatfield. At noon, vocalist Lisa Morrice joins the band for its next set. The playlist mingles big band classics like Duke Ellington’s “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” and jazz standards such as George Gershwin’s “S’Wonderful,” with The Beach Boys’ beloved “Kokomo,” and more contemporary tunes such as Sadé’s “Smooth Operator.”

The Fête de la Musique owes much of its local success to Laguna Community Concert Band co-founder and French horn player Carol Reynolds. After traveling to Menton, France, as part of a delegation to form a Sister City liaison, Reynolds agreed to produce the Fête de la Musique in Laguna Beach for several years. The Laguna JaZz Band or The Laguna Community Concert Band have performed every year at the Fête de la Musique since its inception in 2007.

Later this summer, the Laguna JaZz Band and the Laguna Community Concert Band perform this summer at Festival of Arts. The Laguna Community Concert Band plays on Sunday, July 17, at noon. The Laguna JaZz Band plays on Wednesday, July 27, at 5:30 p.m.

Both bands rehearse at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the bands, visit www.lagunaconcertband.com.

Laguna Art Museum Programs

June 19 at 11 a.m. – Juneteenth Storytime

Celebrate Juneteenth with your little ones at Laguna Art Museum for a special Storytime and art-making experience. Engage in read-alouds, mindfulness exercises and art-making projects that honor the history and traditions of Juneteenth. This month’s session will feature a read-aloud and art-making activity based on, “A Flag for Juneteenth” by Kim Taylor.

June 25 at 2 p.m. – Exhibition Walk-Through: Kleitsch

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern for an illuminating walk-through of the museum’s newest exhibition, Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and at Home in Old Laguna. Gain insight into the curatorial process and explore the works on view, discovering the artistic journey of Joseph Kleitsch.

Details on all events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org.

Mad Scientist of Music Coming to Laguna

Elvis Schoenberg’s Orchestre Surreal is coming to the Artist’s Theater at Laguna Beach High School on June 18, starring the Mad Scientist of Music, Ross Wright (aka Elvis Schoenberg) and featuring classical guitarist Eric Henderson. Free parking is available.

A wild and seductive orchestral ride that pushes against the boundaries of genre and dares to suggest a world stripped of those borders, the Orchestre Surreal presents radically different artistic expressions that, in Elvis Schoenberg’s world, have every obligation to collide. The result is a celebratory deconstructing of known and unknown songs with the wit and whimsy of Spike Jones and the musical complexities of Frank Zappa and a showcasing of the wackiest wacky-savant orchestra of twenty-five musicians in recent history. Local musician Phil Goff will also be featured. The doors open at 7 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 7:30 p.m. for general admission. Tickets can be purchased here www.eventbrite.com/e/elvisshoenbergs-orchestre-surreal-featuring-eric-henderson-tickets-624918256327.

Pride 365 to Host Drag Cabaret Show Tomorrow

Laguna Beach Pride 365 is hosting “I am what I am…” an evening-long Drag Cabaret Show and Fundraising event at the Bridge Hall and Garden Courtyard, 340 St Ann’s Dr, tomorrow, June 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The cabaret entertainment will feature a bevy of the best Orange County comedic drag personalities, hosted by master of ceremonies Jesse Silverstone, with local DJ Devin Christopher in the mix.

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to bid on valuable items offered by local businesses in support of Laguna Beach Pride 365. All proceeds benefit the new Rainbow Lifeguard Tower of Diversity at West Street Beach and Laguna’s annual Pride Festival of activities scheduled for Aug. 12 and all are tax-deductible as charitable donations. A full no-host bar service is available with a complement of light bites. More information can be found at lagunabeachpride.org.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation And Laguna Beach Animal Shelter Adoption Event This Saturday

This Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. The event is family-friendly and offers snacks and giveaways.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a nonprofit feline rescue that serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week and is dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens. Those interested in the event, or becoming a volunteer, can contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949-619-MEOW (6369) or [email protected] for more information.