Town Crier: Week of March 10

South Laguna Community Garden Park to hold Succulent Wreath Making Workshop

The South Laguna Community Garden Park will host a Succulent Wreath Making Workshop, led by Jeanne Yale, on March 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Participants will make a unique succulent wreath in this hands-on workshop. Join Yale at the South Laguna Community Garden Park as she shares her tricks and techniques for creating a beautiful, long-lasting wreath.

Materials will be provided, and Yale and the garden committee will bring a variety of succulents, however, if participants have access to cuttings, the committee suggests they bring some to use and share. Cuttings should have stems about 1-2 inches long and narrower than ½ inch wide. Participants should bring their own clippers.

A suggested donation is $25 and enrollment will be capped at 12.

Yale has been a Laguna Beach Garden Club member since 2005 and was President from 2012 to 2014. She has been leading succulent wreath-making workshops for many years and has provided the club and other organizations with wreaths for use in fundraisers.

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen to speak as March Speaker at LBBC

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to announce our March 16 meeting speaker, Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting on the third Thursday of each month, starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in personal and professional lives.

Whalen has lived in Laguna Beach since 1984 with his wife, Kirsten. Their three children attended and graduated from Laguna schools. Kirsten is a fine artist who has shown her work at the Festival of Arts for the last 15 years.

Whalen is a lawyer who has been practicing for 45 years, focusing on public finance. He has assisted many public agencies in California finance and built all types of public improvements.

Whalen has been serving Laguna Beach residents as an elected official for 20 years, with 10 years on the school board and 10 on the city council. He is currently serving his fifth term as mayor.

Bob has also served on the board of several nonprofit organizations, including the Orange County Community Foundation, Project Youth, the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, SchoolPower and the Laguna Art Museum.

Talented teenagers set to perform Chamber music ‘Live at the Q!’

On March 16, between 4 and 5 p.m., the Susi Q, in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!, will present an afternoon of classical music performed by seven talented teens from Orange County’s Pre-College Chamber Music program. The program, which will include trios, duets and solos, is free to the public.

“We’re delighted to showcase these rising stars together with our friends at Laguna Beach Live!” said Nadia Babayi, executive director of the Susi Q. “It’s going to be a very special afternoon.”

The repertoire will include selected works by Mozart and R. Glière.

“The young musicians who will be performing were selected with the recommendation of Chamber Music OC’s Pre-College faculty based on their current progress and development in their respective ensembles,” Iryna Krechkovsky, co-founder and director of education chamber music said.

Participants can register online at www.thesusiq.org or RSVP by phone by calling 949-715-8105 or emailing [email protected].

Laguna Beach Community Clinic Open House

The community clinic welcomes the public to celebrate its fully renovated medical clinic on March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The open house will offer tours, live music and complimentary food and drinks for participants. The clinic is located on 362 Third Street.

Laguna high school students walk for water on March 26

Laguna Beach has a history of being a “water-wise” community, so it’s not surprising 25 of Laguna’s high school students have taken that motto to heart by “Walking for Water.” Last year, the $100,000 they raised helped underwrite the costs of building six freshwater wells in West Africa and India. This year, organizers of the next walking event, which will be held on March 26 at the Laguna Beach High School track, hope to raise even more money.

“What would you do if you had to walk for hours every day just to fetch water, some of it contaminated, for yourself and your family?” high school senior Cleo Washer said. “Sometimes you might have to climb steep hills, like Park Avenue here in town or walk on damaged roads for miles in the sweltering heat. Imagine how much easier and healthier a person’s life would be if there were a freshwater well in their village.”

“The “Walking for Water” project is a nonprofit organization with local roots here and in Virginia,” founder Susan Hough said. “I’m so proud of what so many high school students have been able to accomplish.

None of the work in West Africa or India could have been possible without the proceeds from previous annual walks.”

Charitable donations to the March 26 walk, which begins at noon and ends at 3 p.m., will help pay for new wells in Togo, Africa.

Supporters can register for the 5 or 10K walk and encourage friends and families to donate in their name or pledge support to those who have already walked.

“Families with young children are encouraged to attend the walk,” Washer notes. “There will be face painting and games, plus opportunities to meet with the high school students who truly are making a difference in people’s lives,” Hough said. “If you can’t attend the walk, the students and I encourage you to help by donating to www.wisdomspring.org.

Rotary Club Now Accepting Grant Applications

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for community grants from nonprofit organizations that offer programs and projects within the city in the areas of health and human services, education, arts and culture, civic and community services. The club will accept applications through March 31 through its website at www.lagunabeachrotary.com. The grants will be awarded in late May.

The club’s community grant program is funded by Rotary Club events held throughout the year, including the Laguna Beach Car Show. Grant applications are evaluated on financial need and the impact to the community.

More about the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach can be found by visiting the club’s website lagunabeachrotary.org.

UCI Law Professor to Speak on Privacy and Healthcare at Laguna Beach Democratic Club meeting

At the Democratic Club of Laguna Beach’s March 15 meeting, guest speaker Ji Seon Song, Assistant Professor of Law at UC Irvine Law School, will delve into “Grey Areas of Privacy in a Post-Dobbs World.” Song will explore how policing in healthcare, coupled with physician bias and uncertainty, has created fears of criminalization for both patient and provider. Song holds a B.A. in East Asian Languages and Cultures with a minor in music from Columbia University, a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, and an LL.M., an internationally recognized postgraduate Master of Laws advanced law certification from Georgetown University Law Center.

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club welcomes prospective new members to attend the March 15 meeting held at the Susi Q Community Room. Check-in begins at 5 p.m., with club business at 5:30 p.m., followed by the guest speaker. Club members do

not need to be registered Democrats – independents may join – although Democratic Party registration allows members to vote on club matters, including candidate endorsements.

More information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club can be found by visiting thelbdems.com.

Mimi & Rae to Celebrate One Year Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting

On Friday, March 24, at 5:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce welcomes the public to attend a one-year anniversary celebration with a ribbon cutting at Mimi & Rae apparel store.

“Upon the completion of our first year serving Laguna Beach and surrounding cities and visitors, we are pleased to become a member of an organization that supports the community, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and arts,” owner Mimi Lawhon said.

Mimi & Rae will be offering attendees 25% off their entire purchase. There will be a drawing to win a $150 gift card. Mimi & Rae is located at 664 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach. Mimi & Rae will also be providing wine, snacks and sweets. RSVPs can be made to the [email protected].

Laguna Art Museum March Events

March 11 at 11 a.m. – Great Cosmic Explosions

Kids and adults will have a blast during this presentation by Professor Massimo Della Valle from the Instuito Nationale Astrofisico as he explores the cosmos, from black holes to life beyond Earth. After the talk, head over the LAM Lab to make your very own cosmic masterpiece.

March 15 at 6 p.m. – American Journey: My Life in Art Book Signing with Marco Sassone

Join artist Marco Sassone as he recounts his life, career, and newest memoir, American Journey: My Life in Art. Having exhibited at the Laguna Art Museum in 1979, Sassone will once again join the museum to present his work. American Journey chronicles Sassone’s struggles as an immigrant in 1960s California and examines his journey from a young boy in Italy to a world-renowned painter in America.

March 19 at 11 a.m. – Sherman Library & Gardens: A History with Jill Thrasher

Sherman Library & Gardens’ fine art collection is traveling for the first time in 50 years. This selection of work attempts to reveal the unseen ties between individuals, land, and industry. Each artwork is an opportunity to make connections between past and present, tell a tale of local lore and notoriety and see the ties that weave California’s coastal and artistic communities together. Come hear Jill Thrasher, Sherman Library Director, discuss the connection between the artwork and the unique holdings of the Sherman Library.

March 26 at 10 a.m. – Feminist Art & Craftivism

In celebration of Women’s History Month, join the Laguna Art Museum for a lecture on feminist art presented by Katie Ruiz of The Women’s Museum of California. From the suffrage sashes and banners of the early 1900s to the pink knitted hats of the modern Women’s March movement, textiles and craft have played an important role as a messenger for women’s activism. By celebrating craftwork as a tool of artistic and political expression and not only as private acts of women’s labor, we see how impactful women have been in our society.