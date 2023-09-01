Town Crier: Week of Sept. 1

Open House Tours of Laguna’s Social Safety Net Nonprofit Organizations Set for Sept. 16

Seven local nonprofit organizations working to provide a variety of needed services to the community will open their doors on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. during the 2023 Social Safety Net Tour. Organized by the city’s Housing and Human Services Committee, the two-hour event invites community members to tour facilities, ask questions, and learn from staff members how they can use, refer, or support these crucial local nonprofits that serve social service needs.

Visitors can visit all seven nonprofits at three sites. At the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third Street:

Laguna Beach Seniors – a wide array of programs and services for older adults.

Seaside Legal Services – free legal help with civil cases for those who cannot afford representation.

Sally’s Fund – assisted and escorted transportation services for seniors and disabled individuals.

Be Well – Laguna Beach’s new partnership with Be Well Orange County brings mobile mental health services to the community via a two-year pilot program.

Next door at 362 Third Avenue is the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, providing medical care to patients regardless of their ability to pay.

At 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, north of the Dog Park, visitors are asked to park on Laguna Canyon Road, not in the parking lot, and visit:

Laguna Food Pantry – free, fresh, nutritious groceries for anyone in need.

Friendship Shelter – 45-bed ASL (Alternative Sleeping Location) Emergency Shelter for unhoused adults, operated under contract with the City of Laguna Beach. Individual tours of Friendship Shelter’s flagship Bridge Housing Shelter located on Coast Highway can be scheduled upon request by calling (949) 494-6928.

Episcopal Church Women Present: Wine Tasting with Local Sommelier

The ECW (Episcopal Church Women) group is presenting a Wine Tasting with local sommelier George Zoumer of SommLaguna on Sept. 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s ocean view terrace. The theme is Wines Inside & Outside the Box – Other whites beside Chardonnay and other reds beside Cab and Pinot Noir – value wines from local stores. For complete information and to buy tickets, go to https://ecwstmaryslb.org/event-details/wine-tasting.The group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Laguna Food Pantry, the Community Clinic, Marine Mammal Center, Sally’s Fund, Wayfarers Youth Shelter and Creative Identity among others.

MOM Investco Entities to Host Town Hall at Hotel Laguna

The investor group MOM Entities will host a town hall meeting for Laguna Beach residents at Hotel Laguna on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to answer questions about the future of Hotel Laguna and other area properties. To be invited, email your full name and address to [email protected].

Hotel Laguna Gallery Grand Reopening at First Thursday Artwalk

The public is invited to the grand reopening of the Hotel Laguna Gallery. The Gallery will host an ArtStart reception from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. & Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to meet the featured artists: ceramic artist Jesse Bartels, oil artist Carole Boller, photographer Sean Hunter Brown and abstract artist Hedy Buzan.

Chabad of Laguna Hosting Services, Programs for the High Holidays

With the High Holidays approaching at sundown on Friday, Sept.15, Chabad of Laguna Beach will once again be hosting services and programs open to the community. The services, which will include prayers for the well-being of all humanity—a key theme of Rosh Hashanah—will also be centered around hearing the sounds of the Shofar, the central observance of the holiday. English/Hebrew prayer books, a warm and friendly atmosphere, a soulful cantor from Israel, and Jr. Congregation program. For a detailed schedule, seat reservations, Yizkor memorial service and High Holiday information, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com or (949) 499-0770.

From Morocco with Love – Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Pre-Rosh Hashanah Ladies culinary event at private Laguna Beach home. Chef Efrat Sasson will take participants on a journey of her Moroccan heritage and the High Holiday foods that her Mom used to lovingly prepare! Cooking demo, tasting, recipes and holiday inspiration! RSVP for address.

Calling All Kids for a High Holiday Street Fair – Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at Chabad –

Bake round Challah with sweet toppings, whip up a delicious pomegranate salsa, design High Holiday cards, create your own sweet souvenir box to take home, Shofar blowing, holiday games and insights! Prizes and treats for all children. RSVP.

Shofar In the Park – Sunday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. At Lang Park (Wesley and PCH). Popular program back again this year, featuring a 30-minute celebration with select prayers and songs, shofar blowing, honey cake decorating, apples and honey sticks, and treats for the kids.

Upcoming Laguna Art Museum Programs

A Poetic Journey into the Art of Joseph Kleitsch, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Join us for an evening of poetic exploration as Dr. Natalie Graham, the inaugural Poet Laureate of Orange County, takes us on a journey through the artistry of Joseph Kleitsch. She will share new work inspired by the featured exhibit, Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, on display until Sept. 24. Immerse yourself in the blend of visual and literary artistry. Advance tickets recommended.

Jean Stern Presents: The Art & Life of Joseph Kleitsch, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

Art historian Jean Stern invites you to a captivating lecture on the intricate interplay between the life and art of Joseph Kleitsch. This discussion complements the museum’s exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna. Gain fresh insights into the artist’s creative journey and the stories behind his masterpieces.

Storytime Saturday – Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

Back by popular demand, Storytime Saturday continues this month with a special session dedicated to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us for an interactive experience that combines read-alouds, mindfulness exercises, art projects, and in-gallery activities. This session features El Cucuy Is Scared, Too! by Donna Barba Higuera and illustrated by Juliana Perdomo.