Street Beat: Aug. 24 to Aug. 30 

Aug. 24

Bench warrant. Liam Preston Yanez, 27, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. James Thomas Young, 63, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $1,500 bail.

Aug. 25

Possession of a controlled substance. Boris V Markosian, 32, of Burbank was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and a controlled narcotic. He was held without bail.

DUI. Michael David Nelson, 32, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was held on $10,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Caroline Candler Rose, 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. She was held on $500 bail.

Trespassing. Daniela M Mihova, 55, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property. Bail information was unavailable.

Vandalism. James Harry Stepanian, 54, of Villa Park was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism of $400 or more. He was held on $20,000 bail.

Aug. 26

Hit and run, DUI. Miguelangel Vallalobos Gonzalez, 38, of Seal Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit and run resulting in death or injury, driving under the influence of alcohol and blowing on or over a .08 blood alcohol content while causing bodily injury. He was held on $70,000 bail.

Battery on peace officer, disorderly conduct. Amber Marie Jenness, 24, of Garden Grove was arrested on suspicion of battery on peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, a felony count of obstructing an executive officer, alcohol-related disorderly conduct, battery on a peace officer and obstructing public safety radio frequency. She was held on $41,000 bail.

Trespassing. Daniela M Mihova, 55, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave a property. She was held on $500 bail.

Aug. 27

DUI. A 27-year-old Cerritos man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Vandalism. Brent Timothy O’Brien, 49, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism of $400 or more. He was held on $20,000 bail.

Aug. 28

Bench warrant. Lucio Nazario, 19, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Francis Mburu, 46, of Joliet, Ill. was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. Driving without a license. Haena Yu So, 33, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol and blowing on or over a .08 percent blood alcohol content. She was held on $30,500 bail.

Aug. 29

DUI. Holly Cristine Hutchinsortiz, 34, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk with a suspended license and blowing on or over .08 blood alcohol content. She was held on $22,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Karen Margaret Pressey, 49, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Vandalism, smoking in a prohibited area and resisting an officer. Scot Aaron Jefferies, 57, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, smoking in a prohibited area and resisting an officer. He was held on $1,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Marc Frank Zavala, 49, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 51-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Francis Mburu, 46, of Joliet, Ill. was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held on $50,000 bail.

Aug. 30

Obstructing an officer. Matthew Robert Dernoga, 29, of Oceanside was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an executive officer. He was held on $25,000 bail.

Trespassing. Andrew Michael Bell, 52, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held on $500 bail.

Immoral acts before a child, assault. Taylor Michelle Furlong, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of assaulting a child under eight years old, resulting in great bodily injury. She was held without bail.

DUI. A 68-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.