Traffic collision downs utility pole, closes Laguna Canyon Road

A traffic collision sent utility lines flying onto Laguna Canyon Road, forcing an eight-hour closure of the highway between El Toro Road and Canyon Acres Drive on Saturday.

Laguna Canyon Road was reopened by 12:28 p.m. after Frontier Communications crews work on a utility pole, according to a Nixle Alert. A Frontier spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Around 5:28 a.m. on Saturday, Laguna Beach police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at 2633 Laguna Canyon Rd. The vehicle struck and knocked down a Frontier utility pole, causing cables to fall across both lanes of traffic. There were no injuries and DUI was not a factor in the collision, Lt. Cornelius Ashton wrote in an email.

Motorists were asked to use alternative routes. A CalTrans electronic billboard alerted motorists on I-5 at Jeffrey Road to avoid Laguna Canyon Road on Saturday morning.

Sawdust Art Festival staffers didn’t see the usual line of visitors at its 11 a.m opening time Saturday. Some employees showed up later than expected because of the road closure.

”It’s picking up and there’s a slow but steady pace of people buying tickets,” Information booth manager Bundy Kinder said Saturday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated.