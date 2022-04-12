Two power outages in 10 days rile some residents, shutter merchants in Laguna Beach

A power outage that impacted 2,574 Laguna Beach customers on Sunday was caused by a failed wire, a Southern California Edison spokesperson said.

The outage was reported around 3:21 p.m. and was fully restored by 2:12 a.m. the following morning, Edison spokesperson Ben Gallagher said.

An area generally bound by Skyline Drive, Brangwyn Way, Pearl Street, and Hawthorne Road experienced the outage. So far this month, at least two outages have been reported in that service area.

On April 1, an outage impacted 2,388 customers in Downtown Laguna and North Laguna around 11:10 a.m., Gallagher said. Maintenance crews attributed this outage to a failed cable on Ocean Avenue.

It’s highly likely there were also some planned outages for maintenance in Laguna Beach earlier this month, Gallagher said.

“Portions could have been shut off for various reasons to replace equipment,” Gallagher said.

Heidi Miller, owner of clothing retailer Tight Assets and the World Newsstand, said she was forced to close her shop across from Main Beach for 14 hours on April 1 because it was too dangerous to invite customers inside without lighting. She lost another day of business on Sunday.

“What is going on Laguna? This is so frustrating,” Miller said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who may have endured financial damage because of an outage can file a claim with Edison.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.