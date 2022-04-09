Laguna Beach United Methodist Church makes plans for Easter week

A procession of children and choir members waving palms will introduce Easter Week at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church at Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. on April 10.

This event will be followed by a Maundy Thursday observation at 6:30 p.m. on April 14 in Healton Hall. A community meal will be served and readings will be offered by attendees during this intimate and informal service.

Pastor Lynn Francis and church music director Megan Waters will interweave readings and music during Good Friday’s Tenebrae Service at 7 p.m. on April 15.

LBUMC will once again host the 6 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service at Main Beach. This is the 25th year that the church has welcomed Easter at the beach after a pandemic-forced hiatus.

At 10 a.m., a music-filled worship service will be held at the church, located at 21632 Wesley Dr. For additional information, call 949-499-3088 or go to lbumc.org.