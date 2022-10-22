“Unconditional” Gala Raises Around $450,000 for Senior and Special Dogs

More than 300 attendees sampled food and drinks from exclusive Orange County chefs at the Chef Masters Event honoring Unconditional. Photo/Clara Beard

Unconditional Inc., a new Laguna Beach nonprofit dog shelter focused on saving vulnerable and overlooked dogs, was the recipient of this year’s Chef Masters, held on Oct. 16 at the Festival of the Arts in Laguna Beach. The outdoor food and wine tasting event brought together over 300 attendees interested in Unconditional’s journey. The event showcased approximately 40 well-renown chefs and a dozen wineries. This was the organization’s launch event and their signature fundraiser for the year, and raised roughly $450,000.

One of the dogs present at the event that raised roughly $450,000 for senior and special dogs. Photo/Clara Beard

“For us, this was a magical night to have been selected the charity of choice for Chef Masters 2022,” Unconditional Executive Director Peter Chang said. “We were blown away not only with the donations that were generated from this event, but also, the energy and the reception from the community were amazing. That speaks to the love of our beloved companion dogs that most of us call ‘family.’”

Designed to look more like a home than a rescue facility, the two-story, 8,000 sq. foot shelter will house up to 40 dogs as the organization works to find them homes. Unconditional anticipates that, at scale, it will rescue and adopt out more than 1,000 senior and special needs dogs each year.

The nonprofit said the shelter’s mission is to “build a world where people see the value in senior and special dogs and to ensure each has a chance to find a loving home.”

More than 40 chefs attended the 2022 Chef Masters event for Unconditional dog shelter. Photo/Candice Swanson Photography
After the tasting, the participating chefs were honored on stage at the Festival of the Arts. Photo/Candice Swanson Photography
