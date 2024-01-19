Valentine’s Day card campaign spreads waves of love 

Four years ago, local attorney Meldie Moore set out to make Laguna a little more loving.

Inspired by Mother Teresa’s famous saying, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples,” Moore set out to create different projects for her small law firm on Forest Avenue, Moore Law for Children, to help local business owners and nonprofits.

“I called it a Wave of Change, hoping many ripples would create a wave,” Moore said. “In February of 2021, inspired by Valentine’s Day, I wanted to touch the lives of our most vulnerable population with some heartfelt, handmade love.”

Moore’s idea sparked a city-wide Valentine’s Day card drive for older and disabled adults living in Laguna and Orange County long-term care facilities. The campaign, co-sponsored by the Council on Aging Southern California, generated over 1,000 handmade Valentine’s Day cards in its first year.

“In 2022, we doubled that number with over 2,000 cards,” Moore said. “Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and students in all of the Laguna Beach schools helped, as well as members of the Laguna Beach community. And last year, we doubled that number and received over 4,000 cards.”

“Please join us in our Valentine’s Day card project this year to make an impact and let these lonely seniors know they are valued, loved and not forgotten. We want to increase our production from last year. The goal is over 4,000 cards,” Moore said.

The deadline to drop off the cards at the Moore Law Firm for Children is Thursday, Feb. 1. The firm is located at 361 Forest Avenue, Suite 201, second floor, Laguna Beach. The cards may also be dropped off at Council on Aging – Southern California, 2 Executive Circle, Suite 175, Irvine, CA 92614. Moore Law for Children welcomes photos of card-making volunteers during the creative process or their finished creations. The shared photos will be posted on the law firm’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MooreLawOC/.

For more details, email [email protected] or call (949) 336-7711