Girls Sand Volleyball

The season schedule was shuffled at the last minute with the first match moved to this past Thursday, March 15. Breakers will be at El Toro on March 20 and will host JSerra at the Main Beach courts on March 22.

The fifth season of sand play opened on Thursday, March 8, when the Breakers hosted St Joseph/Lakewood at Main Beach. The league play this season also includes El Toro, JSerra, and Saddleback Valley Christian.

Boys Volleyball (4-4)

Laguna split their matches last week starting with the top team in California, Newport Harbor (9-0). The Breakers played the Tars tough before falling 25-19, 25-21, 25-19. Sam Burgi had 17 kills hitting .324 to lead the Breakers, who trail the Tars 25-14 in the best-of-five set match series. Veteran coach Rocky Ciarelli (assisted by Dan Glenn) guides the top rank Sailors.

On Thursday, March 8, Laguna entertained San Clemente in the 50th renewal of this series and held off the Tritons 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 28-26. After cruising in set one against San Clemente, Breakers had to hold off the pesky visitors to take the second set.

In set three Breakers blew an 18-14 lead to let the Tritons score the final four points. Laguna dominated set four only to let San Clemente back in the match after taking a 24-22 lead then falling behind 26-25. Laguna scored the final three points to avoid the fifth set. Sam Burgi scored point No. 26 on a line kill followed by a service ace. Bryce Campanelli drilled a Triton overpass off a Sam Burgi serve to finish the match.

Burgi had 21 kills, two aces, nine digs while Geste Bianchi had 14 kills, two aces and 14 digs on the right side. Breakers now lead the series 32-18.

This past week Laguna was at Corona del Mar and league play opens on Thursday, March 22, with Calvary Chapel (9-1). Breakers have won 11 straight league titles (31 since 1975). Former Laguna player Karen Lynch Roberts (’79) is coaching the frosh-soph squad that finished third at the 28-team Tesoro tournament last weekend.