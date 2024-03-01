Forecasted rain forces cancellation of Saturday’s Patriots Day Parade

The 57th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade has been canceled after rain is predicted this Saturday.

“Our parade committee officers have decided that it is best to cancel our March 2 parade because of the threat of rain,” parade organizer Sandi Werthe said. “We are heartbroken that the step was necessary after six months of planning, but feel that for the safety of our entries and all concerned, it is the best possible decision.”

According to the National Weather Service, the chance of precipitation on Saturday is 60 percent, with rain starting after 10 a.m. Wind speeds will be between 11 and 16 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 26 miles per hour.

This year’s parade was set to honor Grand Marshal Captain Rick Shoemaker; Honored Patriot of the Year Colonel Richard Seitz; Citizen of the Year Karyn Philippsen; Junior Citizens of the Year Elaina Seybold and Tyler Palino; Artist of the Year Mike Tauber and Athlete of the Year Brayden Belden.

Parade programs are still available by emailing [email protected].