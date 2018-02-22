Women Authors Share Setbacks, Triumphs

Best-selling authors Annabelle Gurwitch and Elizabeth Letts and Laguna local Kim Hooper provide the narrative for the 31st annual literary luncheon Saturday, March 10, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Surf and Sand Resort, 1555 S. Coast Highway.

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women hosts the event; $59 of the $98 per person ticket is tax deductible Reservations can be mailed to AAUW-LBF, P.O. Box 189, Laguna Beach, Ca., 92652.

More info: [email protected], 949 494-5789.

Local Writer Describes Her Digital Playbook

Erin Gargan discusses “Digital Persuasion: Sell Smarter in the Modern Marketplace” at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway.

The local resident is chief executive of the Laguna Beach-based Socialite Agency, a social media marketer. “By reading this book, you will learn how to send messages that earn meetings,” promises Gargan.

Book Signing With Crystal Cove Advocate

Laura Davick, founder and vice president of the Crystal Cove Conservancy, describes “Crystal Cove Cottages: Islands in Time on the California Coast” Sunday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Davick explains the rich history of Crystal Cove and the final push to restore 17 remaining cottages in the state park. The program in the historic park visitor’s center will include a Q&A session, book signing and a 15-minute tour.