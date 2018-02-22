Paying Tribute to Jazz Greats

An all-star tribute to trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie and vocalist Ella Fitzgerald features contemporary artists marking the centenary of two jazz legends Wednesday, Feb. 28, in concert at Seven Degrees event center, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Vocalist Maiya Sykes fronts an ensemble led by trumpeter Bijon Watson, artistic director of presenter Laguna Beach Live!

Doors open an hour before the 6 p.m. concert. Bar and dinner buffet are available. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations at www.lagunabeachlive.org or 949 715-9713.

Jazz Fest Benefits Ocean Institute

Jeffrey Osbourne, Paul Brown and Michael Paulo headline at the Ocean Institute’s 2018 Jazz Festival on Friday and Saturday, March 2-3.

Tickets for Friday’s Taste of Orange County reception ($75-$250) and the Saturday Gala ($500) are available at oceaninstitute.org.

The Jazz Festival is the Ocean Institute’s biggest fundraiser of the year and proceeds directly support its adopt-a-class program.

Play Examines a Chapter of Dark History

Equal parts comedy, mystery and rock concert, playwright Lauren Yee’s “Cambodian Rock Band” explores 1970s Cambodia, from its music scene to the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime, in a premiere opening at South Coast Repertory on March 4.

Yee was commissioned by an SCR program to develop plays that explore the cultural diversity of Orange County. The play features songs by the Long Beach-based band Dengue Fever.

Tickets, $23, are available at scr.org or 714 708-5555.