Writing Contest Deadline Nears

The deadline for the Catmosphere Laguna Foundation’s writing contest is Feb. 1. The nonprofit offers contest winners the possibility of a $100 prize plus free visits to the Cat Lounge and lots of cat-related swag—plus publication and reading of their work at a special event at the Catmosphere Laguna Cat Café.

Writers are invited to send in poems, flash fiction and/or memories focused on felines. Entries can be profound or light-hearted, funny or deeply emotional.

Winning writers will also have the opportunity to meet with Suzanne Redfearn, bestselling novelist and Literary Laureate of Laguna Beach, and Grant Hier, professor of creative writing at LCAD, to discuss writing techniques and receive one-on-one constructive critiques of their work.

The contest is open to anyone over the age of 16 who pens a short story, a personal reflection on cats, a poem or even the imagined thoughts of a cat on any subject under the sun.

Entries must be 750 words or fewer. Submissions should be sent to[email protected]. Please attach a Word document without your name on the attachment to ensure anonymity for the judge.

Winners will read their work at a special event on Monday, Feb. 11, and at Blue Bell Foundation’s Champagne Fundraiser on Feb. 17.

Visit www.catmospherelaguna.com or pop into Catmosphere Laguna Café on 381 Forest Avenue for more information.