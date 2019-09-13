Young Recycling Advocate Leads Beach Cleanup

Share this:

Ryan’s Recycling company, spearheaded by 10-year-old Ryan Hickman, is hosting a beach cleanup from 7-9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept.14, at Main Beach.

The Today Show will film the event led by the young entrepreneur, who will speak about the importance of recycling. Drinks, donuts, gloves and buckets will be provided. Raffle items will be given away after the event.

Hickman, who lives with his parents in San Juan Capistrano, is known locally for his recycling work and donation of funds to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, as well as his work advocating for environmental conservation with local artist, Wyland.

To learn more about Ryan, visit www.ryansrecycling.com.

‘Rhino Week’ Comes to Laguna Beach

Cause Conservation is hosting the first Rhino Awareness week in Laguna Beach Sept. 15-21. Founded by Laguna local Linda Schmidt, Cause Conservation is dedicated to creating awareness, and raising funds to support three nonprofit organizations that are making an effective difference and helping to save the rhino from extinction: Stop Rhino Poaching, Chipembere Rhino Foundation, and Africa Foundation.

The week starts off with a documentary, “Breaking Their Silence” to be screened at Laguna Beach High School at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. The film tells the story of the dangerous missions taken on by compassionate, brave, and empathetic conservationists risking their lives to protect rhinos. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the event includes a Q&A with the director. The screening is open to the community, and a $10 donation is suggested. All proceeds go to Rhino Conservation.

Mozambique will host Reggae Night and a chance to meet documentary filmmaker Kerry David and conservationist Simon Naylor. Naylor will also speak at LBHS at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

A spin class, Rhythm Ride for Rhinos, will take place at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept.18, at the Rhythm Ride studio, 1100 S. Coast Highway.

Naylor will share his experience in wildlife conservation in South Africa at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Thurston Middle School. That evening at 8 p.m., Billy Fried will interview Naylor and Schmidt on his local radio show on KX 93.5.

A surf contest led by local surfer Mo Van de Wall takes place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. That evening at 6 p.m. a private event Wild African Sensation will take place.

Email [email protected] for details about any of the week’s events.

Artist Loses Belongings in Fire, Asks Community for Help

Local artist Jordan Brodie lost his housing and most of his possessions in a fire earlier this month, and he’s asking the community for help in getting back on his feet.

Brodie said it’s unclear what caused the fire in the guest house he was staying in. No one was injured, but Brodie lost his clothes, computers, hard drives, books, a piano, costumes, and other possessions.

Main Street Bar & Cabaret held a fundraiser for Brodie after the fire. For those who missed the fundraiser but would like to assist, visit his GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/f/jordan-brodie-fire-relief-recover-stuff.

‘Open for Business’ Workshop Scheduled

The next ‘Open for Business’ workshop will be hosted by the City of Laguna Beach from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third Street.

Workshop participants will include Planning Commissioners, representatives from the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Anthony Viera, associate city planner. Contact Viera for more information at 949-497-0398 or [email protected]

Business Club Announces Guest Speakers

Rene Shaffer and Tomi Miller, owners of Laguna Coffee Company, will be the speakers at the Sept. 19 meeting of the Laguna Beach Business Club. LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in personal and professional lives.

Shaffer and Miller started their coffee careers at a shop in Gilbert, Arizona. Together they have a combined 24 years of experience in the coffee industry. They worked for several years at Laguna Coffee Company before becoming owners in October 2018. They’ve utilized their knowledge of the coffee business, passion for people and love of the Laguna Beach community to create a warm and inviting vibe by offering friendly service and fresh roasted coffee.

Meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and are held at seven7seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Non-members are welcome for $30 admission, payable by cash or check. For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, email [email protected], or contact Pamela Knudsen at 949-285-3730.

Fallen Officer Remembrance Ceremony

The public is invited to LBPD’s annual Fallen Officer’s Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the “Eternal Legacy” memorial located in the front of the Laguna Beach Police Department. The Remembrance Ceremony honors the following two Laguna Beach Police Officers who were killed in the line of duty: Officer Gordon French (End of Watch Feb. 13, 1953) and Motor Officer Jon Coutchie (End of Watch Sept. 21, 2013.)

Extended Weekend Neighborhood Transit Services

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the City Council will discuss the recommended elimination of the Extended Weekend Neighborhood Transit Services. This will affect Routes 3 (Top of the World), 4 (Bluebird Canyon) and 5 (Arch Beach Heights) during the following times: Friday, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, 4-11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For questions or feedback, contact Deputy Director of Public Works, Paula Faust, at [email protected] or 949-497-0303.

Rev. Lester Mackenzie Installed as St. Mary’s Rector

Rev. Lester Mackenzie was installed as the twelfth rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach, on Saturday, Sept. 7. In attendance were 134 family, friends, parishioners, and clergy, and the service was presided over by the Right Rev. John Harvey Taylor, Bishop Diocesan, Diocese of Los Angeles.

Clergy attending came from across the Diocese, representing St. Margaret’s San Juan Capistrano, St. George’s Laguna Hills, Church of the Advent Los Angeles, St. Patrick’s Thousand Oaks, St. John’s Pro-Cathedral Los Angeles, St. Clement’s San Clemente, St. Andrew’s Irvine, St. Michael and All Angels’ Corona del Mar, All Saints’ Riverside, as well as clergy from St. Mary’s itself. Several parishioners from the Church of the Advent in Los Angeles were also in attendance, as they were the parish that sponsored Mackenzie as he began his journey to priesthood.

The service included the choir singing a rendition of Ukuthula, a Zulu song for peace, and a sermon from the bishop. Formal greetings were received from the Diocese of Los Angeles, from Suffragan Bishop Diane Jardine Bruce, and a special greeting and gift was sent by the Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church, Rev. Michael Curry.

Two Nonprofits Combine Forces for Community Event

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is set to combine its annual fundraiser, “Taste of Laguna,” with the annual KX 93.5 holiday concert in the Irvine Bowl—creating the “Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival,” to be held Thursday, Oct. 3, the two nonprofits recently announced.

Promised are more than 30 Orange County restaurants serving food and four bands spanning four decades of music to entertain. The 60s band Wood and the Longboards starts off, followed by Polyester Express playing hits from the 70s. Flashback Heart Attack will bring guests back to the 80s, and wrapping up at 9 p.m., Sega Genecide will play 90s favorites. There will also be a silent auction.

“Between the amazing food being served and music from four generations, there really is something for everyone,” said J.J. Ballesteros, Chamber president.

“I’ve always thought Taste of Laguna was among our town’s best annual gatherings. And I’ve also always thought that KX 93.5 brings the best concerts and dance parties to the Festival of Arts. So, what’s better than putting them together?” said Tyler Russell, KX 93.5 founder and general manager.

Tickets are $85, or $150 for VIP, and can be purchased at www.TasteofLaguna.com.