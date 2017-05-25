An Unspoken Criticism?

Editor,

This is in response to Mr. John Jaeger’s missive regarding statewide percentile immunization standings and our public schools. Firstly, I don’t get his point as he did not take the time or thought to explain in detail his accusations. If he is a medical professional, then he should elaborate his concerns so us “lay” folk can understand.

His abrupt attack on our, and the Capistrano Unified School District’s, apparent falling short of expected quotients for vaccinations per the California Department of Health leaves me questioning his true agenda. Is he an executive of a major pharma company or just a germaphope?

What really gets me is his specific references to our “LGBT issues, beautification, arts and tourism.” I have lived here, in my fair city, since 1973 when I moved here due to a company relocation. At that time, Orange County was kind of the “wild west” to me but I knew I would be most accepted in Laguna. I am damn proud of our town and would not trade it for the world.

In this case a writer with an apparent grudge from Irvine sees fit to chime in in how we do business and conduct our lives here in Laguna. Mr. Jaeger, some of my best friends live in Irvine, but I’m sorry when it comes to culture, we win. So, come walk in our shoes for a bit before passing innocuous judgment. Sir, we are not suffering from the plague; come visit.

Mark Hild, Laguna Beach