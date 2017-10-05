Appreciation for Those Who Could Envision the Goal

Editor,

Thank you for the informative article (“Community Foundation Shrinks its Mission,” News, Sept. 22) about the Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF.)

On behalf of the founding trustees, we would like to add our thanks especially to Laura Tarbox, Rick Balzer, Donnie Crevier and Tom Davis. Also, appreciation to the many trustees since 2004 who have given of their talent, time and funds to help our community of nonprofits.

To the individual donors and nonprofits who realized the value of putting their funds under the Laguna Beach Community Foundation’s care many thanks. It was a pleasure to help our community nonprofits with the educational workshops sponsored by the LBCF.

We, the founding trustees had a dream, but starting from scratch is not the normal way to start a community foundation. One is usually created by an endowment. But LBCF did many good things during its tenure and hopefully someday it will find its way to sustainability.

LBCF Founding Trustees:

Michael Pinto, Peter Kote, Wayne Peterson and Mary Fegraus