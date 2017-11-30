Boys Basketball (1-0)

Bret Fleming’s 23rd season as Laguna’s coach got underway this past Monday, Nov. 27 as the Breakers blasted Katella 91-24 in the opening round of the Godinez tournament at Godinez High School. Blake Burzell scored 28, Grady Morgan and Charlie Rounaghi each added 18 points to lead the Laguna scorers. The 67-point margin of victory shattered the school record of 51 points set in 2016 against Saddleback. The game marked Fleming’s 600th as the Laguna mentor. First home game will be Friday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. vs Upland.

Girls Basketball (0-1)

The season opened on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Dugger Gym as the girls lost to Capistrano Valley 68-4. The squad participated in the Fullerton High School tournament this past week.