Boy’s Water Polo (1-0)

Colton Gregory scored twice in the first period on his way to a five-goal contest to help Laguna to a lopsided 19-3 victory over El Toro on Friday, Aug. 25 at the local community pool.

Eight different Breakers scored with Riley Bumgardner adding four scores and Zachary Cord getting three. Caden Capobianco was in the cage for Laguna.

JV won 12-1 and frosh-soph picked up a 16-0 victory. Breakers were at Santa Margarita this past Tuesday, Aug. 29, and then travel to Santa Barbara for the TOC on Sept. 7-9.