Cars Are a Bigger Health Problem Than Smoking

Editor,

In response to your article on the Laguna Beach City Council expanding the prohibition of tobacco products and e-cigarettes, I found it a little ironic given City Hall broadly endorses outside dining on Coast Highway. Apparently, no one on Council or within the city has thought to review or complain about gas-powered cars that drive up and down Coast Highway, which cause far more health problems.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) indicates more than 9,000 resident are killed each year from lung cancer and cardiovascular disease attributed to auto and truck pollution (i.e., carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide).

If “smoking is a bad thing” let’s ban drinking too. One hurts the user, the other hurts those around them. Only then can Laguna Beach have fully legislated morality and demonstrate to other communities how to behave in an erstwhile “free society.”

Duff Owens Wilmoth, Costa Mesa