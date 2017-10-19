Previous Story
Cross country
The league finals are Monday, Oct. 30 at the Irvine Regional Park. This week’s SS CIF Poll:
Boys: 1 – Foothill Tech/Ventura, 2 – Cathedral & San Luis Obispo (Tie), 4 – Jserra, 5 – Laguna Beach, 6 – Harvard Westlake, 7 – Crean Lutheran, 8 – Covina, 9 – El Segundo, 10 – Big Bear.
Girls: 1 – Mayfield, 2 – Foothill Tech, 3 – Bishop Amat, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – El Segundo, 6 – San Luis Obispo, 7 – Fillmore, 8 – La Canada, 9 – Jserra, 10 – St Lucy’s.