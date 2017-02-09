Don’t Take the Bait

Editor,

In response to your column by guest columnist, lawyer Jennifer Zeiter, I want to say thank you for holding up a mirror for us all to take a look at ourselves. It is always disappointing and sad to hear of such name calling; while it is shocking to be told of experiencing the physicality of pushing, shoving, and of spitting! Pulling the flag — or anything — out of your hand is just wrong.

By admitting to your own political agenda and using the Women’s March in Laguna Beach to conduct your own social experiment, it is too bad you got the outcome you were apparently looking for. In choosing to support the man whose words and actions continuously decry the rights, equality, respect, dignity, and justice for all, on the very day when we felt the most vulnerable, you put yourself in a position to set us up.

Out of a reported 2,000 in peaceful protest it’s hard to believe “most” treated you this way. Still, none should have taken the bait.

Deborah Milton, Laguna Beach