Breakers captured their final Orange Coast League title with a 219-275 win over Estancia on Thursday, Oct. 12. This past week Melissa Cruz from Calvary Chapel shot a 110 to outscore BellaRose Robinson to capture the league championships. Laguna scores: BellaRose Robinson, 85; Kenya Ripley-Dunlap, 91; Claire Smithers, 98; Kennedy Roller, 99; Maya Vidas, 99; Gigi Dimond, 101; Abby Bekken, 112.