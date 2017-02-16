Girls Water Polo (27-0, 4-0) Defends its Title

The nation’s top girls water polo squad closed out the regular season undefeated with a pair of wins last week starting with a 21-1 win over Estancia on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Eagle’s pool to complete their 11th straight undefeated league season. Angelique Begay led the squad with four goals; Audrey Duffy and Claire Kelly added three each. Thea Walsh and Aria Fischer switched positions for the final period with Walsh scoring a goal and Fischer picking up three saves.

The following day, Laguna closed out the regular season with a 13-8 victory over OC’s third-ranked Orange Lutheran, the defending Division 1 champs in a “home game” played at the full size El Toro pool. Aria Fischer scored five goals including two penalty shots while the Laguna defense caused nine Lancer possessions to expire without a shot. Laguna’s No. 2 player Bella Baldridge missed both games last week with the flu but will be back for the playoffs. Breakers are seeded in the top spot and should cruise to the semifinals scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Irvine’s Woollett Center with the finals set for Saturday, Feb. 25, at the same pool. Laguna is looking for their third D-1 title in the past four seasons.