A Glance Back Can Convey Clarity Today

Editor,

For years now I have loved to read Ann Christoph’s column in the Indy. The way she relates her childhood memories and relates them to current events and issues is wonderful. It gives us an almost seamless continuity in history.

And yet, through a window of time, she also lets us see life and circumstances of old times and, at the same time, convey their relevancy to our era.

Peter Weisbrod, Laguna Beach