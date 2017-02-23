Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A Glance Back Can Convey Clarity Today

Posted On 23 Feb 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Editor,

For years now I have loved to read Ann Christoph’s column in the Indy.  The way she relates her childhood memories and relates them to current events and issues is wonderful.  It gives us an almost seamless continuity in history.

And yet, through a window of time, she also lets us see life and circumstances of old times and, at the same time, convey their relevancy to our era.

Peter Weisbrod, Laguna Beach

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.