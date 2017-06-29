Heard Enough Backseat Driving

Editor:

In response to “Getting what we deserve”, Letters, in the June 23 issue.

I remember a singular time years ago when my father, after listening to a fair and equal vote from a car full of kids, finally allowed me to take command of our Mercury wagon and drive the family home. We’d spent an entire day at a wedding in Tehachapi and we were now Reseda-bound. It was going to be a long drive and it was late. What I remember most about that trip was not that I got to take the wheel; I’d done so before, but that my father sat quietly in the back seat and let me drive. He never once shouted out directions, nor tried to direct me. I had the wheel and I was in charge.

With apologies for this extended metaphor, let me fast forward to present day Laguna Beach and its school board. I for one am bored silly by the angry letters that appear virtually every week in The Indy about how badly the board is being run. And it seems that the letters all come from one who sadly (for him) did not win a seat on that board.

It’s not the end of the world.

For my money (and for my vote), the school board is being steered, as it should. It is complete with caring individuals that are modern, forward thinking, and positive. And it’s obvious that they care about their passengers. This unrelenting “back seat driving” isn’t helping, and it seems more like sour grapes than constructive criticism.

My dad was graceful that night when he recognized that the family wanted someone else to drive. Perhaps this gentleman should do the same. Take a breath, count to 10, and recognize that right now nobody wants you to drive. Trust me, the kids are all right.

Mace Morse, Laguna Beach