Henderson’s Leadership Allowed Giving by Others

Editor,

I recall years ago when we in the neighborhood would prepare casseroles and other meal/food items to deliver to the Friendship Shelter on Coast Highway. We were permitted to assist the residents in finding work through helping them to write their resumes and by providing clothing for interviews. Were it not for Father Colin this would never have been possible. He has touched the lives of many in Laguna Beach including the shelter’s residents as well as folks in town.

Father Colin promoted peace and love through his undying example that, “We are all one.” His presence in Laguna Beach will be sorely missed. But, we wish him much happiness and safe travels.

Lee Casegrillo, Laguna Beach