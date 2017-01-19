High Praise for Clinic’s Symposium

Editor,

My hardiest praise to the Laguna Beach Community Clinic and its new medical director, Dr. Jorge Rubal, for the excellent symposium on Navigating Mortality they presented this past Tuesday (Jan. 10) in City Council Chambers.

The keynoter, Fay Blix, an elder-care attorney, and the panel of experts, Dr. Rubal, Dr. Janet Chance, Mona Kurd, Janet Clough, Chaplain, and Dr. Lauren Rubal, skillfully presented us with practical information about end-of-life care—a vital topic we all need to think about, but tend to avoid. This was the first annual health symposium the clinic plans to offer the community.

Laguna Beach should be proud of its amazing community clinic, which offers high quality medical care over the life span, regardless of patients’ ability to pay. With over 15,000 patient visits per year, they deserve our thanks…and our financial support.

James Vaughan, Laguna Beach