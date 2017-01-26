Quantcast
Hoops Registration Nears at Boys & Girls Club

Posted On 26 Jan 2017
Participants will learn basketball fundamentals by joining the club’s spring league.

Registration opens for the girls spring basketball league, for grades K- 9, at the Boys & Girls Club, Feb. 1-28. The cost for members is $110 per player. Non-club members may participate by becoming members.

A fee will be applied for late registration. Scholarships are available for qualifying families. Player evaluations are mandatory and will be held the week of March 13-17. Games will start April 24.

Volunteer opportunities are available for parents interested in coaching. More info: 949 494-2535 or visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.

