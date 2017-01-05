LBHS Sports Update

Burzell Breaks All-Time Scoring Mark

Boys Basketball (11-6)

Breakers 10th at Torrey Pines;

Laguna went 2-2 at Santa Fe Christian High School last week in the Senators Division of the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic. Play started on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with a tough 58-47 loss to Cimarron Memorial of Las Vegas (10-5, ranked # 10 in Nevada). Blake Burzell scored 22 while Grady Morgan and Charlie Rounaghi each added eight.

The following day, Laguna easily beat Semiahmoo Secondary from just across the Canadian border 72-44. In Thursday’s contest, the Breakers also had an easy win with Carson of Carson City, Nev., taking a 57-39 victory over the Senators. Burzell scored 20 and Morgan added 17 in that win. On Friday in the consolation finals, Breakers faded in the final period dropping a 50-44 contest to Bishop Manogue of Reno, Nev.

Against the Miners, Burzell scored 26 points to break the 54-year old career scoring mark set by Ron Lutz from 1960-63.

Laguna is off until next week when they will open their 83rd league campaign in search of their 10th league crown in the past 11 years. Breakers will play Calvary Chapel (7-6) on Wednesday at Dugger Gym then will face their biggest league challenge on Friday, Jan. 13, with Godinez (13-3) at Dugger. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball (4-11)

Laguna split a pair of games with Samueli Academy losing to the Firewolves 33-31 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with Rachel Kenney scoring 17 points and adding 14 rebounds in the losing effort. On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Breakers won 50-31 with Laura Nolan scoring 25 points, Nicole Davidson 15, and Kenney adding 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Laguna faced La Quinta of Westminster on Thursday, Jan. 5, for their final non-league contest before the start of league play. Godinez and Calvary appear to be the leagues stronger teams with the final playoff spot up for grabs among the remaining four teams – Laguna, Estancia, Costa Mesa, and Saddleback.