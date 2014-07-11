Local Man Dies in Africa Train Wreck

By Andrea Adelson | LB Indy

About 60 people diverted their holiday weekend plans for a tribute at the Sandpiper Bar in Laguna Beach to honor their friend William Poovey, who died in a freak accident in Zimbabwe on Friday, July 4.

Poovey, 43, suffered fatal injuries when a tourist tram near Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls was rammed by a freight train, according to Poovey’s best friend, Larry Weng, of Irvine. His wife Kara survived the crash, which broke her jaw in three places, and other sightseers and members of a wedding party were also injured in the collision, Weng said. Poovey was flown to South Africa for treatment but did not survive, he added.

The Pooveys were among the wedding guests headed to the famous landmark for sunset photos, Weng said. The Laguna couple were guests of Peter Holmes a Court, an Australia rugby team owner, and his fiancée, Alissa Everett, a war photographer. The wedding planned in Maun, Botswana was cancelled, the Daily Mail reported.

Everett, the Pooveys and Weng all attended UCLA together; the women were sorority sisters, said Weng, who counted on Poovey, his fraternity brother, to serve as best man at his own wedding.

Will Poovey went on to attend UC San Francisco’s Hastings Law School, working for the law firm Orrington, Herrington and Sutcliffe LLP and to specialize in mergers and acquisitions work. He moved to Laguna Beach in 2000, investing his own capital in various high-tech start-ups. His most recent venture was as principal of IM Sourcing, based in Costa Mesa, a computer hardware distributor, Weng said.

Besides his wife, Poovey is survived by his mother, Anne; his brothers, John, of Colorado, and Stephen, of Massachusetts; and children Carson and Coco. His father Kenneth died not long after the couple’s move to Laguna.

Services are planned in Laguna Beach sometime next month, Weng said.