Longi’s Critics Question His Comments

Editor:

Concerning your piece: City Commissions Artist Work/Live Study (News, April 14)

It is troubling that, while your article provides significant space for developer Louis Longi to campaign for his proposed gargantuan Laguna Canyon housing development, you do not include any views of canyon preservationists who are rightly opposed to his high-density project.

And most disturbing is Longi’s scornful and irresponsible attitude toward our canyon’s precious natural resource, Laguna Canyon Creek. In your article, developer Longi dismisses Laguna Canyon Creek as a mere “drainage ditch”. It is true that his section of the creek has been particularly neglected, but areas of the creek upstream and downstream from his section of the eight-mile long riparian waterway (eg. Anneliese School, Dog Park) have been restored and are better maintained, and there are currently plans for a major restoration of the creek through five acres of the DeWitt property.

Mr. Longi says that he is “spending a quarter of a million dollars restoring the creek”. That claim is dubious, at best, and there is no evidence that any improvement has been made to his section of the creek.

Laguna Canyon Creek has been long under siege and much abused by developers such as Longi, who publicly declared to LB City Council that he wants to open the canyon to many more high-density housing projects. They regard this jewel of Laguna Canyon as just an ugly “drainage ditch”, and a nuisance to their development plans and the profitability of their enterprise.

Steve Tollefsrud, John Albritton, Sheila Maquilan and Roberta Kansteiner, Laguna Beach