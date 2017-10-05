It’s Official; Breakers are Sunset Bound

League Status – 2018-19, 2019-20

The last appeal on the new league assignments was turned down on Tuesday, Oct. 2, so the Breakers will leave the Orange Coast League and will join the ultra-competitive Sunset League for at-least the next two school terms for all sports except football, sand volleyball, and surf. The eight-team league will include Fountain Valley, which has 3,613 students, Los Alamitos at 3,235, Huntington Beach with 3,020, Edison at 2,513, Marina with 2,386, Newport Harbor at 2,379 and Corona del Mar, the second smallest at 1,775. Laguna’s enrollment is just over 1,000.

How league play will be organized is still to be determined. Lower level teams (JV, Frosh-Soph) will really feel the effects of the enrollment disparity.

The football team will play in the Golden West Conference against Godinez, where enrollment stands at 2,565, Westminster at 2,757, Garden Grove at 2,381, Marina at 2,386, Segerstrom at 2,421, Western at 1,972) and Ocean View with 1,441 students.