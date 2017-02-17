Rohrabacher’s Positions Ignore Many of His Constituents

Local Republican leader Michele Monda asserts that Dana Rohrabacher is doing his job. He is not.

Even after taxpayers have–for decades–footed the bill for his salary, Rohrabacher does not understand that those in CA-48 who do not support his agenda are still his constituents. He openly expresses contempt for them on his social media platforms, which Monda suggested we read, and states that he follows only what he believes in deciding how to vote.

For instance, Rohrabacher’s stated commitment to “liberty” does not extend to his female constituents. Just last month, he voted to interfere with women’s health coverage by denying ACA insurers the ability to provide coverage for abortions. He has also voted on multiple occasions over his career against the Violence Against Women Act. And his “right to life” commitment appears to stop at birth. While he has consistently supported anti-abortion bills, in 2010 he was one of just 64 House members to vote against funding programs aimed to reduce infant mortality (H.R. 3470). He is also steadfastly anti-environmental and a climate change-denier, willing to sacrifice our beautiful coast, along with the rest of the earth, to stay in good with his fossil fuel “constituents”.

Most troubling, though, is Rohrbacher’s steadfast devotion to Putin, and his conspicuous silence as we learn more and more about Russian interference into our election and beyond. His constituents have asked him repeatedly and emphatically to address the Trump campaign/administration-Putin relationship, which appears to be wide and deep. Rohrabacher will not even go on record to take a stand on the issue, much less lift a finger in Washington to protect us against this frightening, ongoing threat to our democracy.

Monda can say that the time Rohrabacher spends in D.C. is being used “to secure our local and national interests,” but that does not make it so. He has thousands of constituents, like me, whose interests are ill-served by his radically extreme agenda.

Mona Lynch, Laguna Beach