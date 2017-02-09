Rules Rewrite a City’s Once Bohemian Vibe

Editor,

City council person Kelly Boyd said that if the council votes for an almost total marijuana, tobacco smoking ban in Laguna Beach, we may need 100 cops to enforce it.

We already have 50. The ban would not include cars and your residence, but actually smoking pot in your car can get you a DUI ticket or arrest and some apartments now totally prohibit any smoking in side, on balconies and on the property.

A friend pointed out to me, that in his opinion, most people who smoke in public areas of Laguna where you still can are discreet and thoughtful. Other friends disagree.

Our municipal laws now state there can be no cultivation of marijuana in town, (ridiculous) no smoking on the beach, parks or pathways to the beach, no smoking in restaurants or their patios, no marijuana dispensaries, no alcohol in parks or the beach, no playing with Frisbees, footballs etc. on the beach and the “no” list goes on and on.

It’s very hard to believe we were once a bohemian – art colony. Contact your council person and tell them what you think.

As for my opinion, I think our city government has lost the respect of many residents because it is so dictatorial, but in this age of dictatorial presidents and leaders around the world, many people seem comfortable being told what to do.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach