Seder Choices

Jewish Collaborative’s Passover Includes a Nod to Roosevelt

All are invited to participate in “Freedom in Four Parts: A Unique Community Passover Seder” on Monday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m.

The seder blends tradition with a contemporary twist, incorporating Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “Four Freedoms” as a parallel to the ancient Israelites’ road to redemption fleeing Egypt. The seder will feature learning, music and a traditional Passover meal at Neighborhood Congregation Church, 340 Saint Ann’s Dr.

The seder will be led by Rabbi-Cantor Marcia Tilchin, founder and spiritual leader of the Jewish Collaborative of Orange County, and Rabbi Shai Cherry, PhD, educator and author, along with cantorial soloist Jason Feddy and youth services leader Scott Spitzer, PhD.

Cost is $60/person. Reservations are required: visit jcooc.org to reserve or call 949-402-8004 for more information.

Chabad Hosts Passover Seder

Chabad offers a Passover children’s program Wednesday, April 5, where children 3 to 13 participate in a mock seder, decorate Elijah goblets, go on a scavenger hunt and matzah ball raffle beginning at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per child.

The public is welcome to join the community seder Monday, April 10, beginning at 7 p.m. at 30804 S. Coast Highway. Adults are $45 and children $25.

RSVP by April 4.