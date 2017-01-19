Boys Soccer (3-5-2. 1-1-0)

As expected, Laguna split their matches last week defeating Calvary Chapel 3-1 in Wednesday’s match and dropping a 3-0 contest to top-ranked Godinez at Guyer Field. Breakers chances for a playoff spot will be challenged this past week with their road matches with Costa Mesa and Estancia.

Girls Soccer (10-3-2, 2-0-0)

Laguna girls got their 2017 league campaign off to a great start with a 1-0 victory over highly regarded Calvary Chapel last Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Guyer Field. Breakers closed out the week with a 3-0 defeat of Godinez on Thursday, Jan. 12. Laguna played at Costa Mesa this past Tuesday, Jan. 17, and were at league favorite Estancia on Thursday, Jan. 19.

CIF D4 Poll for Jan 17: 1 – Sierra Canyon, 2 – Temescal Canyon, 3 – La Quinta/LQ, 4 – Alta Loma, 5 – Estancia, 6 – Silverado, 7 – Grand Terrace, 8 – Laguna Beach, 9 – Calvary Chapel/SA, 10 – Chino.