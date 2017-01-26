‘Stolen Moments’ Reveals the Roots of American-born Music

“Stolen Moments, the First 100 Years of Jazz” introduces audiences to jazz music’s rich history with a discussion and demonstration by the Metta Quintet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

The event relocated to the Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Dr., to accommodate popular interest.

The new free Laguna Beach Live Music Insights program is aimed at fostering music appreciation.

Make reservations on lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 949 715-9713.

Beach Brewery Samples Brazilian Jazz

Laguna Beach Brewery and Grille will feature the Brazilian music of Bossa Zuzu in a rare Orange County performance Saturday, Jan. 28., from 8 to 11 p.m. at 237 Ocean Ave.

The ensemble led by Laguna raised Dan Reckard toured the U.S. and Japan, including opening for “American Idol’s” Crystal Bowersox. Their 2014 album, “Under Leaves Under Sky” was produced by Peter Erskine.

The show is free, but reservations are recommended at 949 497-3381.

‘Love Letters’ Arrive in Laguna

Laguna Playhouse starts up a brief fling with Wendie Malick and Dan Lauria, in town for four performances of the A. R. Gurney play “Love Letters,” Feb. 2-5.

The story of a love affair is told primarily through letters, written in and about a world where letter-writing was an essential medium to communicate.

Performances are Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Feb 4-5 at 1 p.m. at the Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd. Tickets, $45 – $60, can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497- 2787.

Chabad Hosts Falafel and Film

“The Impossible Spy,” a true story of Israel’s master spy Eli Cohen, is to be shown at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Chabad Jewish Center, 30804 S. Coast Highway.

RSVP to Perel Goorevitch at [email protected] or 949 499–0770. Admission is $12 per person including all you can eat falafel.

Jazz Wednesdays Continues

The Bruce Forman Group will perform Wednesday, Feb. 1, followed by a line-up of other artists through April 12 with the Tony Guerrero Quintet.

Laguna Beach Live concerts are from 6-8 p.m. and a full bar and buffet dinner menu are available for purchase at the venue, Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

Advance tickets are $20- $25 and a season subscription of $140 is available at lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800 595-4849. Info line: 949-715-9713.

Realtors Offer a Valentine’s Day Concert

Berkshire Hathaway will give away admission and drink tickets to the “All You Need Is Love” concert planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Dr.

Local musician and radio personality Jason Feddy will lead the band, sing-along and dancing. Beatles attire is encouraged. Proceeds will benefit local residents in need.

Email Chris Tebbutt, Berkshire Hathaway at [email protected] or call 949-485-9898 and give a line or verse from your favorite Beatles song by Jan. 30 to enter the drawing.