Support for Pledge to Curb Carbon Emissions

Editor:

These letters were also addressed to Mayor Toni Iseman.

I am writing today to ask that, as mayor of Laguna Beach, you join with the more than 347 American cities that have pledged to uphold the Paris Climate Accord, and that you make a public statement to that effect.

Let’s make sure that we are doing everything we can to ensure that future generations will have a safe and inhabitable world to call home.

Don Meek, Laguna Beach

I am proud to have lived in Laguna Beach since 1970. I live and own a business in town.

I have always been proud to be a Lagunan for many reasons, but especially how progressive Laguna as a city has been. I am asking that Laguna join the other 347 progressive cities that intend to uphold The Paris Climate accord.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and consider this important issue.

Summer Meek, Laguna Beach

The authors are co-founders of the Soul Project.