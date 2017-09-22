Susan’s Fan club Sounds Off

Editor,

Thank you for Susan Velasquez’ “Grace and Grit” column in last week’s Indy. It spoke from Susan’s heart and mind so personally, purely, and graphically. Her sister’s, brothers’ and former family homes destroyed in “the twinkling of an eye” in Houston–under five feet of water–gone. Under nature’s calamities human nature helps us develop and express “grit” and to the world we try for “grace” both inwardly and outwardly but there is no readiness for such overwhelming trauma that has taken place in Houston.

And to the Indy–thanks for sharing the intimacy that helps in sharing life’s trauma in Houston.

Carol Reynolds

Laguna Beach