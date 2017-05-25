Uber Incentive Should be Unrestricted Use

Editor,

I am pleased to hear about the planned collaboration between the city of Laguna Beach and Uber for the benefit of local seniors. I hope the program works and expands. I note though that the emphasis currently seems to be on transporting seniors and the disabled to and from medical appointments, hospitals and the senior center, all places where people might be making or preparing to make their final appearances.

I suggest that incentivizing seniors to descend from the heights for more life-affirming activities would also be good. Providing subsidized Uber trips to the grocery (certainly a necessity), to Heisler Park and the city’s myriad beaches, Laguna Playhouse, or entertainment venues like the Royal Hawaiian, the Cliffs or Mozambique restaurant, or watering spots like the Swallows Inn in San Juan Capistrano where the Missiles of October play, would surely enliven seniors, encouraging them to look after their health so as to facilitate them continuing to get out to enjoy the community.

Jim Rue, Laguna Beach