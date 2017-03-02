Girls Sand Volleyball

Laguna’s founding coach Raul Papaleo is now the top assistant at Florida State, the NCAA finalist last season. His skilled assistant, Steve McFadden, has assumed the top spot for Laguna.

Boys Volleyball (0-1)

Breakers got off to a slow start on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Newport Harbor in front of a well attended crowd that gave all the energy for both teams like a traditional playoff match. The Sunset League favorites seemed more settled on their lineup as Laguna’s squad had skipped the traditional ski week practices and scrimmage so their initial play was off.

The Tars defeated Laguna 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 with the last two sets being very contentious right to the end. Sam Burgi led Laguna with 13 kills while Pete Obradovich had eight. Setting duties were split with Cole Paxson having 15 assists and Ayrton Garcia with 11. Laguna travels to Edison on March 3 and to San Clemente on March 7.