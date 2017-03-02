Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Volleyball

Posted On 02 Mar 2017
By :
Comment: 0

 

Girls Sand Volleyball

Laguna’s founding coach Raul Papaleo is now the top assistant at Florida State, the NCAA finalist last season. His skilled assistant, Steve McFadden, has assumed the top spot for Laguna.

Boys Volleyball (0-1)

Breakers got off to a slow start on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Newport Harbor in front of a well attended crowd that gave all the energy for both teams like a traditional playoff match. The Sunset League favorites seemed more settled on their lineup as Laguna’s squad had skipped the traditional ski week practices and scrimmage so their initial play was off.

The Tars defeated Laguna 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 with the last two sets being very contentious right to the end. Sam Burgi led Laguna with 13 kills while Pete Obradovich had eight. Setting duties were split with Cole Paxson having 15 assists and Ayrton Garcia with 11. Laguna travels to Edison on March 3 and to San Clemente on March 7.

 

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.