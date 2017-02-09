You Can’t Park There

Editor,

The city is in the process of implementing a program that will affect many, if not most, neighborhoods, resulting in the elimination of some or all parking on residential streets.

Over 20 years ago, the city commissioned a general plan. Included in the safety element of this plan is an evaluation of each neighborhood’s emergency vehicle accessibility. City Council recently charged the Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee (EDPC) with the task of providing a plan to improve accessibility. The EDPC, working with the Fire Department, came up with a plan which ignores many aspects of the safety element, which had highlighted approximately 16 neighborhoods designated as having impaired access, the top three most severely access restricted being Bluebird Canyon, Canyon Acres, and Diamond/Crestview. They choose the Alta Vista neighborhood, not one of the top three listed above, to basically remove all or most of the parking on the residential streets. They labeled it a “pilot program” with the expectation of doing the same in all neighborhoods with poor access. The city is responsible for providing emergency access for all neighborhoods. It should approach the problem citywide. Why do only one area?

We hope this isn’t designed to minimize public outcry, by dividing and conquering, to quietly implement this citywide.

No one disputes the need for adequate emergency access. In the 20 years since that report was issued, not much has changed and the Fire Department’s performance has been outstanding. The problem is how to best provide emergency access in a city with most areas developed up to 100 years ago, having narrow winding streets.

The impact of this proposal is immediate and dire.

Many residents are elderly or physically handicapped and would not be able to park on their own streets. A few homes have no garage, which would mean hiking to and from Coast Highway for their car, more than a quarter-mile uphill.

Our neighborhood and yours will be stripped of its’ parking for gardeners, plumbers, babysitters, housekeepers, contractors, friends and family. Loss of residential parking will also result in decreased property values.

The city does so much to accommodate tourist parking. We, as residents and taxpayers, deserve equal consideration and the right to preserve our way of life. “No Parking” signs are very inexpensive, but the impact on residents is tremendous. Concerned for your neighborhood? EDPC holds meetings on the first Monday of each month at the Susi Q Center. Check the agenda.

Kelli Addington, Jeff Addington , Nick Algattas, Edward Brancard, Barbara Bowman, Bob Bryson, In Chang, Suzi Chauvel, Barbara Clarence, Ron Craig, Sam Dawson, Steve, Eich, John Frost, Cindy Hudson, Emanuel Hudson, Mary Ann Loehr, Dan Dan Lui, Kari-Lyn Moore, Nan Myers, Dennis Myers, Carina Prynn, Fiona Prynn, Debbie Rider, Michael Rider, Don Romero , Lori Rosenberg , Pamela Shannon, Brett Shannon, Diane Silber, Igal Silber, JoAnn Shernoff, Leslie Smith, Mark Sommerfield, Leslie Stewart, Chuck Stewart, Trish Vogelsang , and Rob Vogelsang

