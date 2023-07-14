A Magical Family Picnic: No Square Theatre Hosts Sold Out Disney Concert

By LB Indy Staff

More than fifty family picnickers gathered on the front lawn at No Square Theatre to hear 12 performers sing and entertain with famous Disney movie tunes on June 25.

Families spread their blankets and enjoyed songs from Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Encanto, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Mary Poppins, Jungle Book, Sleeping Beauty and Mulan.

“What a great fun event for every age group: babies, parents and grandparents. Every single person was enjoying every moment,” No Square Board Member Sande St. John said.

After the concert, No Square’s Artistic Director Ella Wyatt received a note from a parent lauding the event.

“Ella, thank you for organizing a fun and entertaining evening for families,” the parent wrote. “Everyone had a blast. Everyone sang and performed beautifully. There were some real characters and tear-jerkers.”

“Terrific voices and people enjoying the concert who had never been to No Square Theatre before. The cuteness level was high, with all the little ones so clearly having a spectacular experience— and it sold out,” Founding Artistic Director Bree Rosen said.

The Disney Concert was part of No Square Theatre’s summer series of shows. Those who missed it can look forward to enjoying the upcoming Spongebob the Musical, opening July 28 and running through Aug. 6, which will be fun for all ages. Tickets and more information about the summer series can be found at www.nosquare.org.