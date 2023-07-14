Street Beat: July 6 to July 12

July 6

Bench warrants. Mario Cesar Anaya Almaraz, 34, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding bench warrants. He was held on $3,500 bail.

July 7

DUI. A 68-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Leanna Blanca Bermudez, 21, of Rancho Santa Margarita was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts and disorderly conduct. She was held on a $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Fernando Josue Rincon Hernandez, 22, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of soliciting lewd acts and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI, causing bodily injury. Brandon Tinley Smith, 27, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving, causing bodily injury and blowing on or over .08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $200,000 bail.

July 8

Possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia, bench warrant, trespassing. Jose David Gonzales, 45, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia, four outstanding bench warrants, and trespassing. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Timothy Daniel Pittman, 34, of Norco was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Damaging or destroying any wireless communication device, bench warrant, DUI, failing to provide blood and kidnapping. William Harrison Austin, 30 of Los Alamitos was arrested on suspicion of damaging or destroying any wireless communication device, bench warrant, DUI, failing to provide blood and kidnapping. He was also arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment with violence, battery on spouse or ex-spouse/date, etc and an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $133,500 bail.

July 9

Probation violation, failing to register after incarceration, transient failing to register. Jeremy Douglas Boyce, 44, of Fountain Valley was arrested on suspicion of probation violation, prompting a flash incarceration, failing to register after incarceration, and as a transient failing to register. He was held without bail.

Bringing a controlled substance into prison or jail. Breeana Irenetoscano Aguirre, 29 of Ontario was arrested on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into prison or jail, possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia. Toan Nhut Nguyen, 40 of Canton, Texas was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance paraphernalia. He was held without bail.

Domestic violence. Sidney Brizelle Johnson, 27, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

July 10

Contempt of court, disorderly behavior, obstructing arrest, drunk driving. Miguel Sanchezantunez, 37, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, disorderly behavior, resisting arrest and drunk driving. He was held on $25,000 bail.

Bench warrant, Diemha Nguyen Bach, 49, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

July 11

Communicating with a minor for sexual purposes. Gabriel Ruizmarquez, 27, of Signal Hill was arrested on suspicion of possessing harmful matter sent with the intent of seduction, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and communicating with a minor for sexual purposes. He was held without bail.

Battery. Charles Michael Billy, 54, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. He was held on a $10,000 bail.