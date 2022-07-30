American Legion Auxiliary Welcomes Veterans to the Pageant of the Masters

American Legion Auxiliary members and friends affiliated with American Legion Post 222 greeted veterans who received free tickets to the Pageant of the Masters. Photo by Beth Johnson

The American Legion Auxiliary members and friends recently assisted the American Legion Post 222 in welcoming veterans from the La Jolla VA Medical Center to the Pageant of the Masters.

The veterans were greeted and given a program. One member brought treats to enjoy while the Auxiliary’s chaplain blessed the veterans as she pinned poppies to their chests.

Auxiliary members thanked festival management for gifting tickets to the Legion. Legion Post Vice Commander Richard Moore coordinated the event.

