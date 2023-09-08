Aliso Creek Bridge to be Renamed in Honor of Fallen Officer Jon Coutchie

Sen. Janet Nguyen and the City of Laguna Beach will rename the Aliso Creek Bridge to Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Bridge to pay tribute to fallen Laguna Beach Police Officer Jon Steven Coutchie in a public dedication on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

Coutchie, an Army veteran and Laguna Beach police motor officer, died while pursuing a reckless driver in the line of duty on Sept. 21, 2013.

“By naming the Aliso Bridge in honor of Laguna Beach Police Officer Jon Coutchie, we continue his legacy, honor his family and his name, and ensure no one forgets his sacrifice to this community,” Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen said.

In recognition of Coutchie’s legacy, Sen. Nguyen introduced a resolution designating the Aliso Creek Bridge as the Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Bridge.

“Caring for our communities and honoring those who selflessly serve within them, such as officer Jon Coutchie, reminds us of the enduring strength and resilience that bind us together in times of challenge and loss. Their dedication inspires us to come together and work towards a brighter and safer future for everyone,” Nguyen said.

The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Aliso Creek Bridge, 31132 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.