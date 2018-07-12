‘Another Happening’ Features Noted Sculptor Richie White

Ceramic art gallery Coastal Eddy presents the art of the late Richard White in “Another Happening Show.”

White, a San Clemente resident and 17-year Saddleback College ceramics teacher, left behind a body of work that ranges from large-scale public art, fired in place performances, figurative works as well as drawings.

His last body of work, “Lenses,” are large scale plates inspired by jazz, spoken word, painting and sculpting performances. Re-occurring themes and symbolism are part of the work.

An opening reception at 1417 S. Coast Highway is planned Sunday, July 15, from 2-5 p.m. RSVP to 949 715-4113. The show runs through Aug. 15.

Best of Plein Air Sale Opens

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association hosts reception for artists in its Best of Plein Air exhibition t 5 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave.

The jurors, artists Cynthia Britain and Carl Bretzke and Forest & Ocean Gallery owner Ludo Leideritz, chose 60 works from 400 submissions. The exhibit will be on display through July 23.

Local Artist Presents New Photos

Laguna Beach’s Ning Zhou Gallery, 357 S. Coast Highway, marks its third anniversary with a show of new water-reflection photographs by its namesake, Ning Zhou.

“Reflections on Reflections” opens on First Thursday’s Artwalk, Aug. 2 with a reception with the artist.

Ning Zhou divides his time between Nanjing, China, where he is president of the Nanjing Institute of Visual Arts and founder of a Ning Zhou Gallery and Laguna Beach where he is president of the East-West Culture and Arts Foundation.

He is currently developing of a museum of antique photographic equipment in Aliso Viejo based on his personal collection of more than 700 pieces.

Art Exhibits Open in Irvine

Two summer exhibitions of work by Orange County-based artists Lesley Kice Nishigawara and Eric Stoner, a former Independent contributor, opens at the Irvine Fine Arts Center, 14321 Yale Ave

Artist talks and receptions will be held Saturday, July 14, from 2-6 p.m. The exhibitions run concurrently through Aug. 11.

Stoner’s “Moving at a Snail’s Pace in Geologic Time”showcases his layered collage works combining found imagery, original drawings and photographs, which pay homage to masters Pieter Bruegel and Hieronymus Bosch.

Nishigawara’s “Repeat”examines systems of order in our daily lives through visual and formal articulations.

Art-To-Go Winners Selected

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts presented the Art-To-Go best-in-show awards to seven artists.

The fundraising sale, themed Red Hot, features original works donated by Festival exhibitors to support the disaster relief fund for artists. Works are available daily on the Festival grounds.

Scratchboard artist Maaria Kader won both People’s Choice categories for “Always Hot,” her portrait of a Laguna Beach firefighter.

“I like seeing all the ways the artists interpreted the Red Hot theme,” said awards juror Malcolm Warner, executive director of Laguna Art Museum.

His top picks included Mia Moore, Michael Obermeyer and Sharon Jackman as well as Jonathan Hunt, Elizabeth McGhee and Sherry Cohen.

Art-To-Go buyers qualify for a raffle on a chance for a stay at The Tides Inn.

View the collection at TheArtistsFund-foa.org or call (949) 612-1949.

Celebrity Spotting at Forest & Ocean

Muhammad Ali, Tina Turner, John Lennon, Woody Allen, Robert DeNiro and a plethora of Kennedys—fine art photographer Brian Hamill has captured them all in images that reveal his subjects and the places and times onto which they made their marks.

An exhibition of Hamill’s photographs, “Tests of Time,” will be shown at the Forest and Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave., July 24 through Aug. 27, underwritten by Julie Laughton Design Build.

A reception for the artist is planned Saturday, July 28, at 5 p.m.